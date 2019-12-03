Pauls Valley Couple Sentenced For 'Unconscionable' Sex Crimes Against Children
PAULS VALLEY, Oklahoma - A Pauls Valley couple was given the maximum sentence Monday for several sex crimes against children.
The two will serve life in prison without parole.
It began with an explosive indictment this summer.
Court documents described the horrific acts for which Gerrad Coddington and Christina Nelson-Coddington were convicted.
The couple was sentenced on 29 counts total including rape, child abuse, incest and manufacturing child pornography.
Attorney General Mike Hunter said it's the worst case he's ever seen.
Documents said one victim was a young child and the couple planned to commit incest with a child that wasn't even born yet.
Thanks to a multi-agency effort, the Coddingtons will never hurt another young person.
“We have an agent that is deployed and works with a task force full time. It's her job. She deserves a lot of credit here,” Attorney General Hunter said of the internet task force.
AG Hunter said the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children first tipped them off to the crime, which included tens of thousands of photos and videos belonging to the perpetrators, some shared on social media.
Monday, a Garvin County district judge sentenced the Coddingtons to life without parole, following victim impact testimony.
“The actions of these two individuals, with regard to the children who were subjected to these horrific acts, unconscionable, unforgiveable,” AG Hunter said.