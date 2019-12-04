News
Tulsa Regional Chamber To Hold Annual State Of The Economy Forum
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Regional Chamber will be holding its annual State of the Economy Forum Wednesday afternoon.
The forum will be held at the Renaissance Hotel & Convention Center.
The event is meant to inform Tulsa-area business leaders of economic indicators that could impact the economy in the year ahead.
State and local experts will be discussing national and global circumstances that could impact the area.
The forum will be from Noon until 1:30 p.m.