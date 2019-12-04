News
I-244 Bridge Project Starts, Will Impact Tulsa Drivers
TULSA, Oklahoma - ODOT crews will start a new bridge project along I-244 affecting a few overpasses on Wednesday and said it will impact traffic for several months.
ODOT said they'll replace two bridge decks on Sheridan and another one on Garnett.
They will also make substructure repairs, which means they'll focus on some foundational work in those areas.
The department said this is a $4 million project, and drivers should impact highway and city street traffic to be impacted by the work.
Specific lane and ramp closures will be announced as they are scheduled, but ODOT is asking drivers to plan to extra travel time or alternate routes.
They said the overall project should be finished early next summer.