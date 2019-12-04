Family, Community Honor Coach Allan Trimble
TULSA, Oklahoma - Family, friends, and fans will honor an Oklahoma coaching legend in Tulsa on Wednesday.
Former Jenks Football Head Coach Allan Trimble passed away on Sunday, December 1st after his battle with ALS.
Crews at the Mabee Center worked late Tuesday night and plan to work all day Wednesday getting everything set up. They are expecting more than 4,000 people to attend the celebration of life for Coach Trimble.
The Celebration of Life Service for Allan Trimble will start at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, and doors open at 6 p.m.
The Trimble family said anyone is welcome.
All guests are asked to enter the Mabee Center through the North Lobby doors, and seating is a first-come-first-serve basis.
And instead of flowers, those who want to honor Coach Trimble, or support his girls, can donate to either the Allan Trimble Family Support Fund, which is available at any Arvest Bank, The Trimble Strong Foundation, or to help publish the book Golden Years: The Life and Legacy of Coach Allan Trimble.
If you are not able to attend, the service will be streaming live on the Trimble Strong Foundation Facebook page.