Oklahoma Coaching Legend Allan Trimble To Be Honored At Mabee Center
TULSA, Oklahoma - Family, friends, and fans will honor an Oklahoma coaching legend Wednesday in Tulsa.
Former Jenks Football head coach Allan Trimble died Dec. 1 after a lengthy battle with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). A 'Celebration of Life' service for Trimble happens Wednesday night at the Mabee Center.
The service will start at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.
Crews at the Mabee Center worked late Tuesday night and plan to work all day Wednesday getting everything set up. They are expecting more than 4,000 people to attend the service.
The Trimble family said anyone is welcome.
All guests are asked to enter the Mabee Center through the North Lobby doors, and seating is first-come, first-served.
Those who want to honor Trimble, or support his girls, can donate to either the Allan Trimble Family Support Fund, which is available at any Arvest Bank, The Trimble Strong Foundation, or to help publish the book Golden Years: The Life and Legacy of Coach Allan Trimble.
If you are not able to attend, the service will be streaming live on the Trimble Strong Foundation Facebook page.