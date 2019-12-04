A decent looking mid-level trough located southwest of Los Angles will move eastward over the next 36 hours and approach Oklahoma Thursday into early Friday morning. A surface low pressure area will develop in response to this upper feature and move across the Red River Valley Thursday. The moisture content in the atmosphere will remain very low across our immediate area, but a few showers will be possible as these features draw closer. Instability is very low, but a few isolated storms may develop across extreme southeastern OK or northeast Texas, yet no severe weather will occur. The Tulsa metro will have a chance for a few showers, but any amounts, if anything at all, will be very light. As the system moves eastward, we’ll cool-down again Friday with highs in the upper 40s near 50, with most of our weekend in fine shape with Saturday highs in the upper 50s and Sunday into the lower 60s before the next system arrives Sunday into early next week with another chance for a few showers.