Man Recovering After Being Shot, Tulsa Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man was in the hospital Wednesday after police said he was shot in the leg near Pine and Harvard.
The victim told police he met the man who shot him at the Phillips 66 gas station.
However, police say the victim was not cooperative with them at the scene or at the hospital.
Police said the shooter agreed to take the victim to his home near Pine and Harvard. Once there, the victim said they got out of the car and the victim claimed he was going to give the driver some marijuana.
During that time, the victim said the shooter pulled out a gun and shot at the victim several times--hitting him once in the leg.
The shooter took off; he's described as having a "baby-like" voice.
The victim was taken to the hospital, and police said he'll be OK.
The shooter is still on the run; he's said to be driving a late model silver Chevrolet Malibu.
If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS, and you can remain anonymous.