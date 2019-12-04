Creek County Chase Ends In Crash, Hits Mobile Home
CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Creek County teenager said she's lucky to be alive after a chase ended in her front yard.
Creek County deputies said they tried to stop a car in the Oakhurst area around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, but the driver wouldn't stop.
That started a chase that ended when the car lost control, went off the road, and then crashed into a chain link fence and two gas meters, deputies said.
Deputies said the hitch of a mobile home stopped the car. And just on the other side of that hitch, a 14-year-old girl and her family were asleep inside.
Three people were inside the car; deputies said they arrested the woman driving the car.
They said they also arrested a man in the car for outstanding warrants.
Deputies said another woman was also in the car, but was not arrested.