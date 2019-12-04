All Fires Out At Texas Chemical Plant After Explosions
Authorities said the last of the fires from a series of massive chemical plant explosions in Texas are out.
This good news comes just hours short of a week since the initial explosion rocked Port Neches last Wednesday.
But officials said this is not an "all clear" and response measures are ongoing.
The explosions happened about 80 miles east of Houston and blew out windows and doors of nearby homes.
Three workers were injured; all were treated and released from the hospital.
Both explosions prompted a mandatory evacuation order for about 50,000 people who live within a four mile radius of the plant.
Originally, nine fires caused by these explosions, but they were knocked down to four over the weekend; and officials said they are all out now.
The TPC Group who owns the plant has not yet said what caused the explosions and said it could take several months before the cause is known.