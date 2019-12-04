President Trump Meets With Leaders At NATO Summit
President Trump is in the United Kingdom for day two of the NATO summit.
Tuesday, the President spent the day in a series of meetings and launched attacks on a key European ally.
President Trump criticized the President of France and said the 70-year-old alliance was "brain dead" without U.S. leadership.
The two leaders later met to talk about possible U.S. tariffs on French goods and had a tense back and forth over how to handle foreign fighters captured in Syria.
During a meeting with Canada's Prime Minister, President Trump criticized the entire alliance and called on both leaders to increase their countries' military spending.
The President is scheduled to meet with a number of world leaders Wednesday, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel.