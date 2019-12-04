Tulsa Roughnecks Soccer Team Changes Name To FC Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Roughnecks are now FC Tulsa. Owners J.W., Ryan and Kyle Craft announced the name change Wednesday morning, December 4. Tulsa's professional soccer club also adopted new colors and crest.
The new colors are gold and white with accents of patina green and black. Their new log features the scissor-tailed flycatcher, Oklahoma's state bird.
“We want the Tulsa community to be the focal point of this club, and it’s our mission to establish FC Tulsa as an ambassador for this city," Ryan Craft said in a news release.
"We know that soccer is Tulsa’s opportunity to establish itself within the global sports landscape.”
The new name aligns the Tulsa club with football clubs around the world.
Craft said FC Tulsa will continue to honor the Roughnecks franchise of 1978-85 by starting a legacy ambassador program featuring former Roughneck greats Charlie Mitchell and Victor Moreland.