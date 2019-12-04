Food Bank Works To Feed Hungry Eastern Oklahoma Kids
TULSA, Oklahoma - There are many wonderful things about Oklahoma, but there's one thing we are working to change. Oklahoma is one of the top states in the nation for the number of kids struggling with hunger.
The good news is that just $1 can pay for eight meals for a child in need.
That's why Griffin Communications, parents company of News On 6 and KHITS, has teamed up with the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma to end childhood hunger in our state.
And it's why KHITS radio personality Chubbs of Chubbs and Tara, is camping out on our rooftop downtown. He's not coming down until the food bank raises $60,000.
Chef Jeff Marlow, director of culinary arts at the Food Bank, brought Chubbs a hot meal and talked about the good work done by staff and volunteers at the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. Watch the video attached to this story for more information.