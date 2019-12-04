Delaware County Man Arrested On Meth Trafficking Complaints
GROVE, Oklahoma - A man is in the Delaware County Jail charged with trafficking meth. Deputies said they seized more than 150 grams of meth from Eric Francis Murry's home in the Grove area.
They said Murray is a convicted felon who was dealing meth out his home at the Pelican Shores Mobile Home Park. The drug and violent crimes task force were serving a warrant for Murry's arrest after they said he failed to show up for court.
A news release said Deputy J. Lennox of the Delaware County Sheriff's Office found two baggies with about 44 grams of meth on a bed in the bedroom and another baggie with 112.8 grams of meth nearby. Authorities also said they found digital scales, a syringe and a glass smoking pipe at the home.
Murry was booked on complaints of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of paraphernalia and the outstanding warrant.