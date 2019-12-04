Sapulpa Sisters Sentenced For Collecting Benefits Meant For Their Mom
TULSA, Oklahoma - Two Sapulpa women were sentenced to federal prison for taking more than $350,000 in government benefits intended for their mother, according to U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.
Patricia Lee Kendall, 66, and Peggy Lee Larue, 63, were sentenced to 6 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. They pleaded guilty to taking money from the Social Security Administration and Department of Defense Military Retirement Fund.
The sisters admitted they didn't notify authorities when their mother died in December 2000. They collected $224,237 in her Social Security benefits and $129,765 in spousal benefits from the military, a news release states.
“It is disgraceful that these two sisters fraudulently stole Social Security death benefits and military retirement benefits,” Shores said. “Their fraud was ongoing for nearly 20 years. In addition to serving time in federal prison, they will be required to make payments to compensate these federal programs for the more than $350,000 in stolen funds.”