Mom Accused Of Child Neglect In Death Of Baby Born In OKC Hotel Room; Police Searching For Witness
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating the death of a baby born in a southwest Oklahoma City hotel room the day after Thanksgiving.
The mother, Rebecca Greene, 37, was arrested on a child neglect complaint and investigators are looking for a witness who was in the hotel room with her.
Police are not calling the witness a suspect, but they want to talk to him about what happened in the hotel room.
First responders were called to the Red Roof Inn on South Meridian Avenue last week. Officials said someone anonymously called 911. Greene was in the room when paramedics showed up.
According to court documents, investigators discovered the deceased baby wrapped in a towel on the bed, and the baby appeared to be just shy of 20 weeks gestation. They said the floor and the bathroom were covered in blood.
Greene told paramedics the baby was alive when she gave birth but stopped breathing when she bathed him. She also reported a man was in the room with her and saw everything.
“Investigators developed information that this man in the photos may have pertinent information to this case,” said Sgt. Megan Morgan, Oklahoma City Police Department. “We just need help from the public in identifying and locating him. He is not a suspect at this point, investigators just want to speak with him.”
Greene told police the two were going to leave the room together, but she could not find her wallet and phone.
She admitted to shooting up methamphetamine two days before the birth and tried to the night before.
Police found meth and paraphernalia inside the woman's suitcase.
“The mother was arrested for child neglect and the investigation is still ongoing,” said Sgt. Morgan.
Greene was also arrested on complaints of possession of CDS methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Police noted in the arrest affidavit that paramedics told them if someone would have called sooner they could have attempted life saving measures on the baby and taken him to the hospital.