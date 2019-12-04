News
Military Responds To Reports Of Shooting At Pearl Harbor
Wednesday, December 4th 2019, 7:46 PM CST
HONOLULU - The U.S. military says security forces are responding to reports of a shooting at a naval shipyard at Pearl Harbor, one of the Navy’s major installations.
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam tweeted that there’s an ongoing security incident at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard that began around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Honolulu firefighters were responding to the base, Capt. Scot Seguirant said.
It’s not clear if there are injuries.
The shipyard is across the harbor from the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, which on Saturday will mark the 78th anniversary of the attack by Japan that propelled the U.S. into World War II.