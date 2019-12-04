Bristow Man Arrested After Being Accused Of Knowingly Spreading HIV
BRISTOW, Oklahoma - A Bristow man was arrested after being accused of knowingly spreading HIV to other people.
"When I found out, I tried to attempt suicide. Luckily, I have friends who are there for me,” said Justus Trahan.
Trahan said he was unknowingly infected by Benjamin Whitney in November 2018. He said he met Whitney on a dating app and that Whitney told him he was HIV negative. Trahan said he felt sick after having sex with Whitney, so he got tested. Court Documents show that's when Trahan learned he was HIV positive.
Trahan said when Whitney contacted him again, he told him about the results.
"I had asked him if he was sure that he was negative, and he said yes. I said can you prove it to me? Can you show me your test? He said that he was going to,” Trahan said.
Court documents also said Whitney then "blocked him and deleted his account on the app.”
Assistant District Attorney Katy Hamstra said Whitney is accused of infecting a second victim as well.
"There's been instances where this particular person was spreading HIV to unknowing participants,” Hamstra said.
Documents said Whitney had sex with another victim and that the victim “had never asked Whitney, nor did Whitney inform him that he had HIV.”
Documents said that victim was told by Whitney's ex that Whitney had HIV. While Whitney is charged with two counts of knowingly spreading the disease, Trahan said he just wants Whitney to admit what he did.
"Why did he feel the need to purposely infect me? What's his reason? I'm not sure who hurt him, but he shouldn't have to hurt other people too,” Trahan said.
While Justus must take medicine for the rest of his life, He said he will be HIV undetectable come April.