1 Injured After Officer-Involved Shooting In Blanchard, OSBI Reports
BLANCHARD, Oklahoma - One person has been hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting in Blanchard, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reported.
About 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, Blanchard police responded to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance at a home near N Main Avenue and 4th Street.
When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke with a woman who lived inside the residence. After speaking with the woman, the officers heard a gunshot come from inside the home.
Officers went into the yard and a man came out with a rifle in his hands, OSBI reported. An officer shot at the suspect and hit him once.
"There was a shot fired and the person answered with a gun. The officer fired, shooting the suspect. Mr. Robert Rains was transported to a local hospital where he's being treated," said OSBI Lt. Adam Whitney.
Robert Rains, 56, was taken to a local hospital and has been stabilized, authorities said.
The officer involved was not injured and has been placed on administrative leave, police said.
The Blanchard police chief called the OSBI for assistance.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates.