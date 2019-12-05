Mild Thursday Before Blustery Weather Returns Friday
Morning clouds have kept the overnight lows in the 40s and 50s, but we’ll once again experience afternoon highs in the upper 60s along with a sun-cloud mix. South winds will remain for most of the day before shifting from the north later tonight as a fast-moving storm system drops across the area with a few spotty showers or storms. A return to blustery weather is likely Friday before slowly improving weather arrives for a busy shopping weekend across the state.
A compact upper level trough located to our west will eject across the state later tonight and exit the area early Friday morning. This feature combined with meager low-level moisture may still produce a few spotty showers across eastern OK tonight, with a few lightning strikes across extreme southeastern OK and northeast Texas. As the system exits the area, blustery weather will return Friday morning through the afternoon with highs remaining in the mid to upper 40s along with gusty northwest winds from 15 to 28 mph through the early morning hours before easing some Friday evening. Mostly cloudy sky will suffice Friday and may last for a while Saturday before slowly thinning across northeastern OK. Due to the potential for lingering clouds Saturday, I lowered the Saturday afternoon highs into the lower 50s from the mid-50s.
The rest of the weekend appears mild with Sundays highs moving back into the lower 60s. A series of cold fronts will move across the nation next week bringing much colder air across the plains into the Midwest. Oklahoma will occasionally experience some this cold air, including another notable cool-down Tuesday, and possibly another sharper drop in temperatures by the end of next week. This pattern can bring wintry events into the state, but at this point, no specific model data supports any consistent signal for wintry precipitation.
Thanks for reading the Thursday morning weather discussion and blog.
Have a super great day!
Alan Crone