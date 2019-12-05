A compact upper level trough located to our west will eject across the state later tonight and exit the area early Friday morning. This feature combined with meager low-level moisture may still produce a few spotty showers across eastern OK tonight, with a few lightning strikes across extreme southeastern OK and northeast Texas. As the system exits the area, blustery weather will return Friday morning through the afternoon with highs remaining in the mid to upper 40s along with gusty northwest winds from 15 to 28 mph through the early morning hours before easing some Friday evening. Mostly cloudy sky will suffice Friday and may last for a while Saturday before slowly thinning across northeastern OK. Due to the potential for lingering clouds Saturday, I lowered the Saturday afternoon highs into the lower 50s from the mid-50s.