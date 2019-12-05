Gun Background Checks Nearing Record High
TULSA, Oklahoma - Background checks on guns in the U.S. are nearing a record high this year.
The record was set in 2016 with 27.5 million background checks.
At the end of November this year, there had already been more than 25 million background checks.
On Black Friday alone, the FBI conducted 202,000 background checks and that is one about every five seconds.
Some are saying those numbers directly translate to gun sales, while others argue some states run background checks on concealed carry permit applications as well.
States like Kentucky also run background checks when they issue or renew a permit to carry a concealed firearm, so some argue that skews the numbers.
With the 2020 election just a year away, most democratic candidates have called for stricter gun regulations; so, some believe gun owners are buying now because of the fear of any sort of future gun ban.
2019 numbers are still less than the 26 million background checks conducted in 2018.