1 Dead, 1 Injured After Mayes County Double Shooting
MAYES COUNTY, Oklahoma - Mayes County Sheriff's Office said a man is dead and his wife is in the hospital after a double shooting overnight near Spavinaw.
Officials said Ronald Furr II is the man who died.
Deputies said he shot his wife in the back and then turned the gun on himself.
Mayes County's Sheriff Reed said they were called to a Spavinaw home around 9:30 last night for a domestic situation.
When deputies were half way there, they said the wife called to tell deputies not to come anymore; then she called again saying Furr shot her in the back.
When deputies got to the scene, they found Furr's wife had been shot multiple times and then found Ronald Furr had shot and killed himself.
The wife has been taken to the hospital and she is stable.
Sheriff Reed said they have been called to this home several times for disturbances and said right now evidence points to the couple getting into a fight and Ronald shooting his wife.