Sheriff: Husband Dead After Shooting Wife In Mayes County
MAYES COUNTY, Oklahoma - A man was killed and a woman injured Wednesday night in a possible attempted murder-suicide near Spavinaw, according to the Mayes County Sheriff's Office.
Ronald Leon Furr II died by suicide after shooting his wife in the back, authorities said.
Mayes County Sheriff Mike Reed said deputies were called to a home in Spavinaw at about 9:30 p.m. because of a possible domestic situation. As deputies were responding to the scene, the wife called deputies, asking them not to come. She later called again to say that her husband had shot her in the back.
She had been shot multiple times and was taken to a local hospital, where authorities say she is stable. Her condition was not released.
Reed said his deputies have been called to the home several times because of disturbances.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to help with the investigation.