Broken Arrow Reminds Shoppers to Shop Local With 'Back To BA'
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - The City of Broken Arrow is launching a new campaign to help increase sales this holiday season. As more people turn to online shopping, local businesses often take a financial hit.
The campaign is called Back to BA. It's goal simple: inspire shoppers to buy local.
It kicks off Thursday afternoon in Broken Arrow's Rose District on South Main Street.
Marketing for Back to BA will be shown in stores, on social media, billboards, and even bumper stickers.
Like most cities in Oklahoma, Broken Arrow relies on sales tax revenue to fund things like answering 911 calls, police and fire protection, and public works.
Since today's consumers have more options when it comes to where they spend their money, this often puts local businesses at a competitive disadvantage.
The City of Broken Arrow hopes the Back to BA campaign will remind people of the importance of shopping in their community.