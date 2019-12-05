Hearing Scheduled For Mannford Detective Charged With Murdering Police Chief
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Florida - A hearing is scheduled Thursday for the Mannford detective accused of murdering Mannford police chief Lucky Miller in Florida last month.
Mike Nealey in the Escambia County Jail charged with murder with bond set at $1.5 million.
Online court records show Nealey waived his appearance for today's arraignment. His public defender will appear on his behalf.
Last month Nealey appeared in a courtroom through a video conference and pleaded not guilty to killing Miller.
The two were in Pensecola Beach for a police training conference at the time.
An arrest affidavit shows a hotel worker responding to a noise complaint found Nealey sitting on top of Miller in their room.
The report says when emergency responders got to the room Miller was already dead and his face had been beaten.
Court records indicate Nealey hasn't spoken with investigators, so at this point there's no known motive. The arrest affidavit shows witnesses reported laughing and yelling coming from Miller and Nealey’s hotel room the night Miller died.
Nealey's next court date is set for Feburary 12.