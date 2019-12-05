News
OSBI Investigates Officer-Involved Shooting In Blanchard
BLANCHARD, Oklahoma - The OSBI is investigating an overnight officer-involved shooting in Blanchard that sent one person to the hospital.
Officers said this all stems from some kind of domestic disturbance that led to a 911 call around 9:30 Wednesday night.
Police said when an officer arrived at the home they made contact with at least one person inside.
The officer involved was not hurt.
The Blanchard Police Chief called the OSBI for assistance, but they have not said how the suspect is doing.
There is no word yet on if there were any other people inside the home at the time of the shooting.