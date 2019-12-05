Former Players Pay Tribute To Jenks Head Coach Allan Trimble
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - As thousands of people gathered to celebrate the life of Coach Allan Trimble, former players Jason Lohr and Jordon Johnson were in attendance so that they too could honor the man that impacted their life so greatly.
The friendship between Jason Lohr and Coach Allan Trimble has spanned decades, ever since their first state championship win in 1996.
“He was a mentor to a lot of us. He wasn’t just our coach - a friend, a father figure,” said Lohr. “Everyone loved Coach Trimble so it was pretty special to win, especially his first year.”
However, Lohr said Trimble didn’t care about the winning - rather he cared about his impact on his players. “Winning wasn’t life and death, it didn’t define us -- our heart defined us, and that gave us the ability to just play without pressure,” Lohr told News On 6.
Lohr ended up playing for the University of Nebraska as a defensive tackle. He said Coach Trimble routinely checked in on him to ask how he was doing. Lohr said the Jenks coach continued to do that, despite Trimble’s busy schedule. Lohr said it was surreal when his youngest son ended up playing for Trimble his final season as head coach in 2017.
“It seems like I just got done playing and then my son is playing, and it's pretty crazy and unusual for that to happen - a coach being able to coach the father and then son,” Lohr said with a smile.
As Jenks heads to the Oklahoma State Championship game this weekend against Owasso, former Jenks strength coach, and current Owasso strength coach, Jordon Johnson shared his favorite memory of Coach Trimble with News On 6.
“I remember when I interviewed with Coach Trimble the first words out of his mouth, if I was in this for championships I would have been done a long time ago,” Johnson shared.”That's something that drew me to him -- it was always about everyone else.”
“Like Coach Trimble always tells us - you gotta move forward, and go on,” Lohr said.