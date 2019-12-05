Thousands Celebrate Life, Legacy Of Jenks Head Coach Allan Trimble
TULSA, Oklahoma - More than 4,000 people packed the Mabee Center in Tulsa to celebrate the life of legendary Jenks football Coach Allan Trimble, who died this month after a battle with ALS.
Once the doors to the Mabee Center opened, people flooded in. Trimble made a huge impact in the community, and it was clear that he was loved.
There weren't enough seats for everyone, so some stood along the back railings.
The service honored the life of a teacher, coach, mentor and family man. Friends at the service said Coach Trimble had a way of seeing people for who they could be instead of who they were.
They said he loved to sing and that he always wanted people to know they had a friend in him.
Toward the end of the service, one of Coach Trimble's daughters, Tori, stood up to say a few words about her dad.
"Moments after my dad passed, Dr. Reese told us we could spend as much time with my dad as we wanted, but my mom, sister and I stood up and said, 'he isn't here anymore because we know where he is now, and he is ready to be there,'" she said.
You can help support Coach Allan Trimble's daughters and wife or his foundation. Donate to the Allan Trimble Family Support Fund at any Arvest Bank, the Trimble Strong Foundation or Golden Years: The Life and Legacy of Coach Allan Trimble.