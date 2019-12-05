Tulsa Chief Of Police To Announce His Retirement
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Chief of Police Chuck Jordan will officially announce his retirement Friday, according to a news release. The chief plans to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. December 6.
Jordan has been the city's "top cop" since then-Mayor Dewey Bartlett appointed the veteran lawman to serve on an interim basis in January, 2010. Jordan was named to the position full-time in November of that year.
Chief Jordan was serving in the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office at the time of his move to TPD but had been a member of Tulsa's police department from 1969 to 2001.
During his first years with the department, he worked as a tactical response squad sergeant making drug arrests. While with the street crimes unit, Jordan worked on such prominent cases as the "South Side Stalker'"in 1989. A suspect was arrested and convicted after a series of rapes and armed robberies.
According to Jordan's resume, he was given the Chief's Award after the investigation and capture of the 'Brookside Rapist' in 1994.
Jordan left the Tulsa Police Department in 2001, and later spent two years in Kosovo. He worked there as the Deputy Chief of Investigations for the United Nations Civilian Police.
Jordan returned to the States, and went to work for the sheriff's office in 2005. In addition to other roles, he served as the department's SWAT Commander.