Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan To Announce His Retirement
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan will officially announce his retirement Friday, according to a news release. The chief plans to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. December 6.
Jordan has been the city's "top cop" since then-Mayor Dewey Bartlett appointed the veteran lawman to serve on an interim basis in January, 2010. Jordan was named to the position full-time in November of that year.
Mayor G.T. Bynum noted that Jordan's service started during a massive layoff of over 100 officers, and the chief is retiring in the midst of "the greatest surge in hiring in Tulsa Police Department history."
"Through a decade that saw American policing face heightened scrutiny and rapid change, Chief Jordan has been a steady hand at the Tulsa Police Department - always open to new ideas, always seeking ways to better serve the citizens of Tulsa. Tulsans have safer lives today because of Chief Jordan’s leadership," Bynum said.
“I am also thankful for the sacrifices made by Chief Jordan’s family throughout his decades of service to our community. We can never thank them enough for their support of his work to make Tulsa safer - starting on patrol in the late 1960s and up to his retirement as Chief of Police in 2020.”
Chief Jordan was serving in the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office at the time of his move to TPD in 2010 but had been a member of Tulsa's police department from 1969 to 2001.
During his first years with the department, he worked as a tactical response squad sergeant making drug arrests. While with the street crimes unit, Jordan worked on such prominent cases as the "South Side Stalker"in 1989. A suspect was arrested and convicted after a series of rapes and armed robberies.
According to Jordan's resume, he was given the Chief's Award after the investigation and capture of the "Brookside Rapist" in 1994.
Jordan left the Tulsa Police Department in 2001, and later spent two years in Kosovo. He worked there as the Deputy Chief of Investigations for the United Nations Civilian Police.
Jordan returned to the States, and went to work for the sheriff's office in 2005. In addition to other roles, he served as the department's SWAT Commander.