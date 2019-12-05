Peppermint Bark Snowflakes & Buffalo Plaid Cookies
Janette Stenstrom of All Things Cake joins News On 6 with recipes for some fun treats to serve this holiday season.
Peppermint Bark Snowflakes
Ingredients:
Dark Chocolate
White Chocolate
Peppermint Pieces
Snowflake Silicone Mold
Directions:
Melt the White and Dark Chocolate in the microwave
Pour a thin layer of dark chocolate in the bottom of the mold and let it set in the fridge for 5 minutes
Pour a thin layer of white chocolate on top of the dark chocolate
Sprinkle peppermint pieces onto the white chocolate
Put back in fridge to set up for about 30 minutes
Remove from mold and enjoy
Buffalo Plaid Cookies
Ingredients:
Baked Sugar Cookies (Hats, Mittens and Sweaters)
Red Royal Icing
White Royal Icing
Buffalo Plaid Stencil
Black Food Spray
Directions:
Bake sugar cookies in a variety of shapes
Ice the base of the cookie with red royal icing and let dry completely
Lay stencil on the cookie and spray with black food spray
Gently lift the stencil from the cookie and let the spray dry
Pipe white royal icing accents on the cookie to complete the design