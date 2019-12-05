Broken Arrow Police Crack Down On Drivers Ignoring School Buses
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow school bus drivers teamed up with police Thursday to make bus routes - and school kids - safer. Bus drivers have been keeping track of drivers that ignore their stop signs and lights.
They believe distracted driving is to blame.
Speeding, seat belt violations, and suspended license have all been happening in Broken Arrow school zones. Since the beginning of the school year, the district said bus drivers have seen as many as 50 drivers run a stop sign while the bus is parked and has its flashing lights on.
That's why more traffic officers like Michaela Rotts are working to keep kids safe.
"You have kids crossing the street. You’ve got parents that are stopping in the roadway," said Broken Arrow Officer Michaela Rotts.
Officers have been working with the school district to find out which routes see more violations. On Thursday, they even had an officer sit on the bus and point out problem drivers to the extra patrol officers along the route.
“I do feel sorry for these kids because it is dangerous for them to cross this road. Plus it’s a four-lane road,” said Officer Rotts.
In just two hours, officers wrote 16 citations ranging from suspended license to speeding in a school zone.
If you are caught speeding in a school zone, the tickets start at $105. If officers catch you running a bus stop sign, you could face a mandatory court date and lose your license.