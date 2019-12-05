News
Haskell County Deputies Arrest 3 In Stolen Suburban
HASKELL COUNTY, Oklahoma - A traffic stop turned into a drug bust and stolen car arrest in Haskell County. Deputies said it started when they pulled over a man driving a white Suburban Wednesday and noticed a joint behind the driver's ear.
They said a search of the car turned up more marijuana paraphernalia in the car, as well as meth. Investigators said the car was stolen and driver Jody Pullen had an outstanding warrant.
Pullen and the two passengers, Misty Rowell and Wilene Carrell, were arrested.
They face charges related to the stolen car and drug possession.