Monte Cassino Students Raise More Than $10K For Salvation Army Angels
Thursday, December 5th 2019, 5:57 PM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - We are five days away from the Salvation Army's Angel Tree deadline. The campaign makes sure children have a present to open on Christmas morning.
The sixth-grade class at Monte Cassino raised more than $10,000 to support the campaign. Students got to fulfill the wishes of almost 80 angels.
This was the 13th year the Monte Cassino sixth-grade class has raised money for the program.
It's not too late to participate. The campaign runs until December 10.
To find out how you can help a child in need, please visit Salvation Army Tulsa. You can complete the entire process online!