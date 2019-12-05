The helicopter video showed at least one body lying on the ground next to the truck. Piro said both suspects were killed in the gunfire, and that two "innocent people" also died during the incident. Authorities previously said that no law enforcement officials were injured.

UPS told CBS News that one of its employees was killed in the shootout.

"We are deeply saddened to learn a UPS service provider was a victim of this senseless act of violence," the company said. "We extend our condolences to the family and friends of our employee and the other innocent victims involved in this incident. We appreciate law enforcement's service and will cooperate with the authorities as they continue the investigation."