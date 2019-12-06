A Texas man has single-handedly helped to save more than 3,000 lives. 

Ron White, a Vietnam veteran and professional bowler, has donated over 125 gallons of blood in the last 25 years. 

White said he was going to stop after 40 gallons; however when he met a little girl with cancer, he decided to keep going. 

During the holiday season, there is a critical shortage of donations. 

