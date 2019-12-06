News
Texas Man Donates 125 Gallons Of Blood Over Years
Friday, December 6th 2019, 3:22 AM CST
A Texas man has single-handedly helped to save more than 3,000 lives.
Ron White, a Vietnam veteran and professional bowler, has donated over 125 gallons of blood in the last 25 years.
White said he was going to stop after 40 gallons; however when he met a little girl with cancer, he decided to keep going.
During the holiday season, there is a critical shortage of donations.
