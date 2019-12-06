AMC did not return requests for comment.

AMC Entertainment Holdings operates more than 1,000 movie theaters worldwide. China's Dalian Wanda Group bought a majority stake in AMC in 2012 for $2.6 billion in what at the time was the largest overseas acquisition by a privately held Chinese company.

AMC employed about 39,000 full- and-part-time associates around the world at the end of 2017, according to the company's latest available information. It runs 22 of the 50 highest-grossing theaters in the U.S., including four of the top five, according to the company.