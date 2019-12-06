Firefighters Rescue 2 From Tulsa Church Building Fire
Firefighters rescued two people from inside a church that caught fire near 7th Street and Memorial.
The church building used to be Memorial Drive Church of Christ.
Firefighters said they found a lot of the smoke on the second floor. The flames were mainly concentrated in the attic and broke through the roof several times.
This is the same building that caught fire back in July and heavily damaged the church, which is now meeting in a different building; however, they planned to rebuild at this location.
Andy Little with TFD said they found two victims soon after walking into the building.
"Once firefighters made access to the second floor, there was a considerable amount of more smoke there and that's where they located the first victim; so, they removed that individual, then resumed the fire attack and search and, soon after, found another person." Little said.
Firefighters said both of people suffered smoke inhalation. Their conditions are unknown at this time.