Berryhill House Fire Investigated For Possible Arson
BERRYHILL, Oklahoma - Investigators have crime scene tape up around a house in Berryhill as they investigate a possible arson case.
Berryhill Firefighters say they are actively searching for a suspect involved in this fire.
When crews arrived, there heavy smoke coming from the roof.
Investigators said there was some kind of incident between the suspect and the homeowner.
Investigators also said there is video of the suspect buying gasoline before the fire, and they believe the suspect made some type of threat earlier in the day.
Berryhill firefighters are not releasing the name of the suspect but said they do know who that person is and are looking for their car.
Right now, there are no reports of any injuries from the fire.