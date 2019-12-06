The pattern change next week will bring several intrusions of cold weather, including a front Monday morning and a stronger front Tuesday. Precipitation chances will remain very low for the early part of the week, but our main upper pattern later next week may provide some activity by the 2nd half of the week as a broad trough developing from southern Canada into the Midwest will circulate arctic air across the northern to central plains. I anticipate that some of this air will occasionally brush the northern third of the state for a few days next week.