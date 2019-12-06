Blustery Weather Returns For Friday
A fast-moving system is now exiting the state this morning with a few spotty showers moving out of extreme eastern OK. Blustery weather returns today with northwest winds and chilly weather. Temps will drop mostly into the 40s this morning across northern OK and may stay in these general ranges for the morning to mid-day hours before attempting to rebound into the upper 40s north and lower 50s south this afternoon.
Afternoon highs will be directly regulated both today and tomorrow by the amount of cloud cover across the area. I’m unclear about the exact sky cover, so my confidence for the afternoon temperature forecast today and Saturday remains low. Strong northwest winds will create wind chill values in the 30s this morning before winds ease up by the afternoon and the evening. Outdoor activities tonight will remain cold, but no significant weather impacts will be anticipated other than gusty winds and cold weather.
Chilly weather sticks around Saturday morning with low clouds hanging around for the first part of the day before slowly thinning with sunshine by the afternoon. Temps tomorrow morning will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s with afternoon highs in the lower 50s. Sunday will be the better day for outdoor activities with morning lows in the 30s and highs in the mid to upper 60s.
The pattern change next week will bring several intrusions of cold weather, including a front Monday morning and a stronger front Tuesday. Precipitation chances will remain very low for the early part of the week, but our main upper pattern later next week may provide some activity by the 2nd half of the week as a broad trough developing from southern Canada into the Midwest will circulate arctic air across the northern to central plains. I anticipate that some of this air will occasionally brush the northern third of the state for a few days next week.
Thanks for reading the Friday morning weather discussion and blog.
Have a super great day!
Alan Crone