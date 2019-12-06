Parents To Hold Meeting Concerning Possible Closure Of A Tulsa School
TULSA, Oklahoma - Parents concerned about the possible closure of a Tulsa school are hosting a meeting Friday to talk about their next steps.
Parents said they'll be going over their next steps in the meeting, which is set for 2:45 p.m. Friday at Wright Elementary.
Parents began protesting Thursday after Tulsa Public Schools announced it plans to close Wright and three other elementary schools at the end of this school year.
The district said its all in an effort to cut spending, and the Superintendent said closing the 4 schools will save up to $3 million.
However, parents say closing schools is not the answer. They think a better option would be cutting down on administrative fees and cutting back on outside consultants.
The parents are now collecting signatures for a petition to save the school.
Kelsey Royce said "We have to resist. This isn't an appropriate choice for Tulsa Public Schools, or for our children. I mean, we are Tulsa Public Schools."
Parents said they'll continue protesting until they stop the plan.