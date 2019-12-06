Jenks Educator Honored As 'Impactful Teacher'
JENKS, Oklahoma - The Impactful Teacher for the month of December teaches at Jenks Northwest Elementary.
Dave Davis and LeAnne Taylor went to Jenks Northwest Elementary school to surprise 1st grade teacher Ali Nabors.
Nabors was nominated by one of her student's parents.
She is actually moving soon, so this will be her last semester as a teacher in Oklahoma.
Nabors said a Tulsa teacher made a huge impact on her life, which inspired her to teach. She also said that teaching runs in her family.
"I come from a long line of teachers. my great grandpa was a teacher and principal, and my uncles were all teachers and principals; so, I just love it. I love kids, and I love all you guys!"
Ali Nabors received $500 from News On 6 and Wortman Central Air Conditioning to use however she likes.
Wortman Central Air Conditioning is also giving her and her fellow teachers a nice lunch together.
If you'd like to nominate an impactful teacher, you can fill out the nomination form here.