Tulsa Woman Arrested On DUI Complaint After Clipping Fire Truck
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa woman was arrested after police said she clipped the back of fire truck that was blocking traffic at a wreck scene. Barbara J. Martin is accused of aggravated driving under the influence and child endangerment.
Police said they and TFD were responding to a wreck near 51st and Peoria Thursday afternoon when Martin drove by the wreck scene in the wrong lane and scraped the rear of a fire engine with her Lexus. Firefighters told officers the driver didn't stop, and her car would have damage to the right side.
The arresting officer said he stopped the car and found Martin in the driver's seat and an underage passenger in the back seat. They said when Martin got out of the car, she almost fell. She smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech, an arrest report states.
TPD said Martin agreed to take a breath test, and her blood alcohol content registered at .194 and .19.
Martin was booked on complaints of aggravated DUI - first offense, child endangerment, improper lane use, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. She has been released on a $27,100 bond.