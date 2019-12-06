News
City Of Tulsa Says They Are Prepared For Winter Weather Response
TULSA, Oklahoma - The City of Tulsa is gearing up for any potential winter weather we may face this winter. Crews say they're confident they're ready for whatever weather we get.
The city says the goal of the program is to make main streets, the Gilcrease Expressway, and the L.L. Tisdale Expressway as safe and passable as soon as possible after snowfall or icing starts.
To do that, the city is utilizing a number of resources including 66 trucks with salt spreaders and 47 snow plows.
"The city is prepared this year. We do feel like we are in better shape this year than last, as far as our equipment," said Terry Ball, City of Tulsa.
The city says during winter weather, its first focus is to clear streets for emergency responders.