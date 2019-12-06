Tulsa emergency crews are at 71st and Olympia where they said a man's body was found in a storm drain. Tulsa police and fire crews are at the scene. 
 
The recovery efforts began around 12:45 p.m. Friday. No word yet on how the body was discovered.
 
Police said they don't believe the death is suspicious. The medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death.
 
News On 6 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information is confirmed. 
 
 
 
User: Erick Payne News On 6 To: link

 