News
Man's Body Found In Tulsa Storm Drain
Friday, December 6th 2019, 1:23 PM CST
Tulsa emergency crews are at 71st and Olympia where they said a man's body was found in a storm drain. Tulsa police and fire crews are at the scene.
The recovery efforts began around 12:45 p.m. Friday. No word yet on how the body was discovered.
Police said they don't believe the death is suspicious. The medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death.
News On 6 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information is confirmed.