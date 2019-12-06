Bristow's Clean Bean Combines Dry Cleaner With Coffee Shop
BRISTOW, Oklahoma - Bristow may have one of the very few dry cleaner/coffee shops anywhere. For years it was just the Bristow Cleaners, then a few years ago the coffee shop was added.
Three months ago Mark Ingram bought it. He said he wanted to put down some roots where his daughter Makenna goes to school and plays softball.
"We had this opportunity - bought this place, and we’re making a go of it," he said.
They had a nice crowd in when we were there and a steady stream of dry-cleaning customers both inside and in the drive-thru. Even Autumn Dobson who’s worked here for five years says most folks have never heard of a combination like this.
“I never have," she said. "I’ve had people from England come in, and Switzerland and France."
Lots of folks are cruising Route 66, and it’s a pleasant surprise to everyone.
Regulars say it’s a great place for coffee and conversation, as well as something to eat. They cook up baked goods in the kitchen.
The pumpkin roll is really, really good.