News
Woman Charged With Embezzling From Rogers County Boys & Girls Club
CHELSEA, Oklahoma - Charges have been filed against a woman accused of embezzling funds from a Rogers County Boys and Girls Club.
Investigators said April Lockhart misappropriated more than $2,000 while working at the Boy and Girls Club in Chelsea.
They said Lockhart gave herself bonus checks and overpaid herself several times. She told investigators she sometimes went months without a paycheck, and the double payments could have been due to back pay, records show.