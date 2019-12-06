Tulsa Police Academy Graduate Presented With Late Father's Badge Number
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Police department added 28 officers to the force Friday. The new officers start field training now, after graduating from the academy.
The officers are part of a build-up that's been underway for a couple of years.
The new academy class is unusually diverse; men and women, several nationalities and bilingual officers among them. While the other officers have badge numbers in the 2800s - one officer has badge 500.
His name is Dwight Woodrell III. In 2001, his father, the sheriff of Pawnee County, was killed on the job.
"His badge number was 500. I did not know about this badge until my family presented it to me today," Officer Woodrell said. "They went through the agency and got it all approved."
The new officers will be out on patrol immediately, in all parts of city, with a field training officer. After 16 weeks - they'll go out on their own.