“The Memorial Drive Church of Christ was notified in the early morning hours of a new fire in its previously fire-damaged building. We are heartbroken by reports that two individuals found in our building have died. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to and prayers for their family, friends, and acquaintances. We also extend our profound gratitude and prayers for well-being to the first responders who responded to the fire and bravely rushed inside to try to save those two lives.

We don’t know the cause for today’s fire, which remains under investigation. Since the first fire in July, the building has remained unsafe for any occupation or use and has been sealed and fenced, with appropriate warning signage displayed. While we understand that many in our community need and are seeking shelter, especially this time of year, we strongly urge everyone to obey the warnings and stay out of the building for their own safety.

Thank you all,

- The Memorial Drive Elders”