Tulsa Co. Deputies Investigate House Fire They Say May Have Been Set Intentionally
BERRYHILL, Oklahoma - Tulsa County deputies are investigating an early morning house fire in Berryhill that they believe could have been set intentionally.
"I grabbed my phone and ran out and called 911 as we were over here,” said Tina Kennedy, a neighbor nearby.
Berryhill Fire said while they cannot comment on the investigation, they do believe the fire may have been intentionally set.
Kennedy said she, her son, and his girlfriend all ran over to the home when they saw the flames to try and help.
“We were screaming and just banging then something just blew up inside,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy said they were afraid people were inside the home and said instead of just calling 911 and waiting for the fire department, they made the decision to put themselves in harm’s way.
"We were so afraid someone was in there. We were going to help save their lives. We just wanted them to be okay if someone was in there, so it was a really emotional time," Kennedy said.
Kennedy said firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly. While Kennedy said she is thankful no one was hurt, she says it was a nerve-racking experience.
"It’s scary its terrifying with it being so close to my home," Kennedy said.
Berryhill Fire's findings will be sent over to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office who will handle the possible criminal investigation.