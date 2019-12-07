News
Police Officers Bring Some Christmas Cheer During 'Shop With A Cop' Event
Saturday, December 7th 2019, 8:54 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police Officers from across the state held their Shop with a Cop event Saturday morning.
Elementary age students will shop with officers to choose presents for their family, making sure everyone will have presents under the Christmas tree.
The Owasso Police department shopped with 20 kids this year. The morning began with a free breakfast and then kids were paired with an officer. Each child can choose anything in the store up to $150 and officers say what they enjoy most is seeing the smiles on the kid's faces.
The event today ends at 11 am.